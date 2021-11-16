Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.09. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $298.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,634. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $303.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.86.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total value of $994,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 16,650.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 2,214.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after buying an additional 267,892 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 38.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.