Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 65,716 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. 3,400,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,725. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

