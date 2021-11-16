Brokerages Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Target Price at $180.88

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.74. 624,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,401. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.26. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

