Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $61.38

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Bumble alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of BMBL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 68,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,601. Bumble has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.