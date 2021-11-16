Brokerages Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Target Price at $19.56

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of IIPZF traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
