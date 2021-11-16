Brokerages Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Target Price at $19.56

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of IIPZF traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

