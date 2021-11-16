Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target at $38.25

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.38. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.