Brokerages Set Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target at $116.33

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $133.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.