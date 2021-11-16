Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Target Price at $31.36

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWYUF shares. Desjardins raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

