Brokers Issue Forecasts for Certara, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Certara in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Certara’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of CERT opened at $38.04 on Monday. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $47,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $354,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,366,114.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,555,123 shares of company stock valued at $436,901,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

