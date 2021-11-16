Brokers Offer Predictions for Audacy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Audacy in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49. Audacy has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Audacy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,591,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth about $38,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth about $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Audacy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,714,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 493,489 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth about $15,796,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

