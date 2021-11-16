Brokers Set Expectations for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 128,075 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,248,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 669,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,046,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

