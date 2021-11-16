Brokers Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Sunday, November 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

Home Depot stock opened at $371.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.