Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAM. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

BAM opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

