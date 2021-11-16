Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,316 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after purchasing an additional 315,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 43.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

