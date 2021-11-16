Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.79

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Buckle alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,500. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Buckle during the second quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.