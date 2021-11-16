Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BFLY opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Butterfly Network stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.