Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

BYIT stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bytes Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 581.50 ($7.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 527.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

