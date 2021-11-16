Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

BYIT stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bytes Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 581.50 ($7.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 527.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

