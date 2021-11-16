Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 229.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.86 ($2.95).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

Shares of CNE stock traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 190.70 ($2.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,334,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 283.80. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of £952.10 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

