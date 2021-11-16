Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 365.5% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 20.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is 20.49. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 16.14 and a twelve month high of 21.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $355,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

