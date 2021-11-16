California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,528 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Relay Therapeutics worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,609.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $615,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,074,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

