California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,598 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,842 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.