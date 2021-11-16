California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.86 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,246,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPK opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $137.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

