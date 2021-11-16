California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hub Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.