California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,895 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in GMS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares valued at $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.