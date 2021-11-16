California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 74,169 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of MFA Financial worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,164 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 688,800 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,980,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 648,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,027,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

