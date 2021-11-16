California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

