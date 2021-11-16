Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Camden National worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $739.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

