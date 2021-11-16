Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CDPYF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

CDPYF stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

