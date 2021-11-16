Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.67.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$58.94 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$62.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

