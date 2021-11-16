Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

