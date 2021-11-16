Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$190.00 at Cfra

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by Cfra from C$210.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$226.56.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$180.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$186.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$193.99. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$158.83 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

