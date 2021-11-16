Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

