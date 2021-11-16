Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

POOL opened at $569.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.55. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $577.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.