Canandaigua National Corp Has $506,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $562.96 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.66 and its 200 day moving average is $431.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total transaction of $2,189,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,966 shares of company stock worth $24,782,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

