Canandaigua National Corp Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $205.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.04. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $205.89.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

