Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €63.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.83 ($75.10).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of COK traded down €1.26 ($1.48) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €60.72 ($71.44). 116,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a twelve month low of €42.68 ($50.21) and a twelve month high of €63.18 ($74.33). The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.70.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

