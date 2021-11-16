Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Earnings Results

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE GOEV traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 85,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,856. Canoo has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Canoo by 138.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,293 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 422,393 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.