Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Earnings Results

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE GOEV traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 85,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,856. Canoo has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Canoo by 138.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,293 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 422,393 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

