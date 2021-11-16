CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 45,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $438,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 77,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

