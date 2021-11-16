CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $679.74. 38,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.84 and a 12 month high of $690.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $629.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.