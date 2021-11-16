CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $58.92. 141,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,724,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

