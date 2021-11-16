CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,963.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,182. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,837.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2,640.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

