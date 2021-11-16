CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,652. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

