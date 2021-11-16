CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.11. The stock had a trading volume of 148,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $325.41 and a twelve month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.