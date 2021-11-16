Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

