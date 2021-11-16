CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

