CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 441,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,753. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

