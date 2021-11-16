Cargojet Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Cargojet stock opened at C$181.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$195.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$188.34. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$228.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on CJT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$236.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

