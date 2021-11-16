Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 11,636 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after buying an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

