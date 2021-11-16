Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 548 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. 5,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.