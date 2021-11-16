Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

